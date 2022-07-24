Advertisement

Charity field hockey tournament in Central Maine

Family Violence Project serves Kennebec and Somerset counties
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The heat did not stop local field hockey teams from playing in Waterville Saturday to raise money for a worthy cause.

Central Maine high schools took part in a field hockey tournament at Thomas College.

The focus was centered around “Victories Over Violence,” a national movement to bring awareness of violence in young relationships.

All proceeds raised from the tournament benefit the Family Violence Project.

Participants say coming together to support each other is a great start to solving the problem.

“So,we’re here today to raise awareness towards domestic abuse and domestic violence,” says Norie Tibbetts from Skowhegan High School. “Also, raise money going towards families and anybody who needs that money who’s going through those things. It’s a big chance for people in the field hockey community and all around Central Maine to continue to do something they live, while also having a chance to help out others.”

The tournament was expected to raise thousands of dollars toward the cause.

