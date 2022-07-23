Advertisement

Tour the US Coast Guard cutter “Tackle”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s always a little cooler on the water in the summertime, and the Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association is offering folks a chance to do that tomorrow.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Tackle, the vessel responsible for breaking ice in the Penobscot River, and Maine Maritime Academy’s training tug will be available for tours at the cruise ship dock in Bangor tomorrow from 10 am to noon.

The public is invited to stop by and take a look at the vessels and ask questions of the crews.

The event is totally free.

”The best part is interacting with the public,” said Petty Officer First Class Kevin Tanski. “We don’t get to very often when we’re out breaking ice in the wintertime, so this is something different that we do.”

The Tackle also breaks ice in Kennebec River.

