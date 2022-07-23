Search party held for Graham Lacher

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday, volunteers met at Eastern Maine Community College to search for Graham Lacher in the wake of a potential sighting.

For the family, every potential sighting brings with it hope that he could soon be found.

“We’re not unhappy for people to give us a sighting that turns out not to be Graham because for us it means that people are looking and that they care and that they’re trying to help,” said Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham’s mother.

Volunteers like Brandy from Down East Emergency Medicine Institute searched various spots around the campus looking for signs of Graham.

“More or less, we’re looking for anything that’s not natural to the area. So, if you see something that jumps out to you, that wouldn’t naturally be there, you know, we’re just looking for anything like that,” said volunteer Brandy Baron-St Louis.

Graham has schizophrenia and is on the autism spectrum, so the family has begun a new strategy by placing stakes in areas where they believe Graham could be in the hope, he sees the message to come back home.

“I’m hoping that he’ll notice that we’re asking him to please come home, that he’s not in trouble. So, that’s a new strategy. Several people suggested that to me this past week and we thought we’ve tried everything else. Let’s try it,” his mother added.

The family asks that if you believe you see Graham to not approach him.

Take photos or video, if you can, and call 9-1-1

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.