Saco police issue Silver alert for Saco woman

SACO, Maine (WABI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Saco woman who has been missing since Friday.

Saco police are searching for 66-year-old Anne Swett of Saco who was supposed to meet with a friend in Massachusetts but never showed up.

She may be driving a gray 2016 Honda Accord, Maine Registration Plate 473ASD.

Swett is an Asian female, 5′05″, 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She also has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone who sees Anne Swett or has information should call the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.