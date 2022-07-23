Potential Heat Wave Through the Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A sunny Saturday is in store for most of the region today, except for far northern and western counties where a pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. While high pressure dominates the region, a short-wave trough passes over the region bringing a small potential for a pop-up shower after sunset, especially in northern sections of Franklin and Somerset counties. Highs will just touch 90 once again for much of the region, especially along I-95, dewpoints are still sticky and in the mid 60′s. Overnight lows cool off into the low to mid 60′s. Sunday will be the hottest day of our weekend with highs slightly above 90 combined with dewpoints in the upper 60′s, heat indices will reach the upper 90′s as a result. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph ushering in more moisture ahead of our rain maker Sunday night into Monday. Lows will only dip down into the lower 70′s. Monday, mostly cloudy skies and on and off rain showers throughout the day tapering off Monday night. Highs will back down into the mid 80′s on Monday, however, a head of the cold front, dew points near 70° making it feel, nearly, tropical. Overnight lows will once again drop into the lower 60′s. After the frontal passage, heat and humidity moderate to a more seasonable airmass as highs on Tuesday only make into the lower 80′s and dewpoints drop into the 50′s. Winds will still be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph and overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s for Tuesday night. Wednesday features similar conditions to Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 80′s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures drop down into the low 60′s for the overnight lows. Thursday and Friday feature another disturbance that could bring the potential for more rain ending our week.

TONIGHT: low temperatures drop into the upper 60′s with a chance for a thunderstorm after sunset. Winds out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching 88° to 92, winds out of the south at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows remain balmy, 67° to 71°

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with on and off rain showers as a cold front passes over the region. Highs reach anywhere from 83° to 88°, winds will be out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows could be anywhere from 62° to 67°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, much less humid, highs will reach anywhere from 80° to 85°. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph and overnight lows settle anywhere from 57° to 62°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach 80° to 85°, winds out of the south at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows could be anywhere from 60° to 65°.

