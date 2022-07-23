Motorcycle convoy rides to spread awareness of veteran & first responder suicide

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A motorcycle convoy is helping to spread awareness of veteran and first responder suicide.

The second annual Ride to End the War Within began in Augusta on Saturday and ended at Anglers Restaurant in Hampden.

Through a barbeque, auction, and donations, the riders looked to raise funds to help combat this crisis.

The riders also want to send the message that it’s okay to not be okay and that those who are battling with mental health struggles are not alone.

“Reach out to someone. You know we’re here for you. If you don’t have anybody to talk to come see us. We’ll talk to you. You know, we have nothing but the utmost respect for veterans and first responders,” said rider Jim Hall.

While the final tally for funds raised isn’t in yet, the riders were hoping to beat their total of $3,400 from last year.

As of July 16th, 2022, The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 988.

To reach the crisis text line, text HOME to 741741.

