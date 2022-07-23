Advertisement

Male juvenile facing murder charges for the death of 14-year-old in Mt. Vernon

Death of 14-year-old Mt. Vernon girl a homicide, authorities investigating
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Augusta, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have arrested a male juvenile from Maine Saturday morning for the murder of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin.

The juvenile was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

McLaughlin and the juvenile did know each other.

Maine State Police will not be releasing the identity of the male juvenile or where in Maine that he is from.

McLaughlin was found dead in her home on Monday, July 18th.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined McLaughlin’s death was a homicide.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding McLaughlin’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 207.624.7076.

