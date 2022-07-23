2 hospitalized after fire at Camden home

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a fire in Camden Saturday morning.

Crews from several towns were called to Beloin Road just after 3 a.m.

Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley told the Pen Bay Pilot firefighters arrived to find flames in one wall and smoke pouring out the attic windows.

Crews quickly put the fire out, but the home is heavily damaged.

Fire at Camden home (Rockport Maine Fire Department)

Farley says smoke detectors woke up the homeowners, Gary and Lisa Fowlie.

He says they both suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns.

In a Facebook post, Farley says the homeowners told him at the hospital smoke detectors saved their lives, and they wouldn’t be alive if they had gone to sleep with their bedroom door open.

Farley told the Pilot it was probably a long smoldering fire and appears to be electrical in nature.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the exact cause.

