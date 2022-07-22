Young volleyball players learn from Kentucky Wildcats

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Volleyball players from Washington and Hampden Academies, MDI, Falmouth and Yarmouth are getting the chance this weekend to learn from two former Kentucky stars at Wildcat Weekend in Machias.

It’s a chance for prep players to learn from standouts who have reached the college success they’re searching for.

“It is so nice to have somebody who was at the next level. They didn’t play in just a high school championship. They played in a college championship,” said Isabel Cates, Washington Academy senior setter.

“Everybody says ‘oh, I love the game,’ but do you have the passion and the drive to be the first one in the gym before practice? Are you getting extra reps? Are you asking your coach ‘hey, what can I be better at?” said Alli Linnehan, 2021 SEC Player of the Year.

“Great players are made in the off-season. When you’re not in season, you’re working on fundamentals and the little skills in volleyball. Teaching technicality is a big thing, and that’s when you get better,” said Lauren Tharp, 2020 NCAA champion.

Wildcat Weekend runs through Sunday at UMaine at Machias and Washington Academy.

