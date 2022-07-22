Video released of officer-involved shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s office has released a video of the officer-involved shooting that took place in Sebasticook Lake State Park in Newburgh last Friday.

In the 45-second video taken by a witness, you can see 35-year-old Stephen Bossom arguing with authorities.

At one point, he states he won’t put his gun down until the ‘real cops’ show up.

The portion of the video we’re about to show you does *not* show the actual shooting, but we want to warn you, it may be disturbing to some viewers.

“So, there’s a stand off right here, right now with this guy with a gun. There’s two police officers with their guns drawn on him on the other side of that motor home

You when far better protocols, you real jerks. Stop. I’m the one acting crazy, but if you shoot me, everyone else will know.

So, we are waiting for the actual cops to arrive.

He’s waiting for the actual cops to arrive …backup are you joking me? There’s an active shooter and there’s not 40 cars here?

Let’s break this all down. If you want to shoot me, shoot me.”

As that video continues, just after Bossom lifts the gun, you hear one shot fired by the officer.

As is standard procedure, Penobscot County Deputy Kenneth York is on administrative leave while the AG’s office investigates the shooting.

