Search for Bangor man continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for Graham Lacher, who walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June.

It’s taken a hopeful turn recently after a state trooper may have spotted him within the last couple of days.

His family, law enforcement and DEEMI Search and Rescue are planning asking for anyone’s help during an organized search tomorrow.

We spoke to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, who says they are also taking a different approach to finding her son by staking signs around the tree line in the area where he went missing.

It includes one of Graham’s paintings and will have a small notebook and pen enclosed in a ziploc bag attached to the stake.

They’ll be asking home owners and businesses to help with that effort, by placing one near their tree line & keeping an eye on it.

Graham has schizophrenia and is on the autism spectrum and she hopes this may help in finding him.

The search will begin tomorrow at 9 a.m. at Eastern Maine Community College.

Anyone who would like to help is welcome.

They ask if you do see a man who fits this criteria call 9-1-1 immediately.

Try to keep him in sight, but not to approach him.

You can find updates on the “Missing Graham Lacher” Facebook page.

