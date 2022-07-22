Police caution drivers after back-to-back crashes in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - With two back-to-back crashes along the Norridgewock Road in Fairfield in the last week -- we spoke to police about this stretch of road for drivers.

The first one happened on Sunday where four people were injured in a three-vehicle accident.

The next one happened less than 24 hours later when police say a head-on collision caused serious injuries to one of the drivers.

Fairfield police officer Casey Dugas says speed was not a factor on either crash but warns people to keep their eyes on the road.

He says it only takes a few seconds for an accident to happen.

“There seemed to be more this year. So far. I think a lot of that is just people getting back out again after being cooped up for a couple of years. So there’s more traffic on the road. And I think that’s probably a lot of it right there. Just more cars on the road. So we’re gonna see more crashes. Be very cautious drive the speed limit, pay attention to where you’re going. Definitely try and give the vehicle in front of you a little more space in case you do act to take action if something happens in front of you,” said Casey Dugas, Fairfield Police Officer.

Officer Dugas says he’s noticed more out of state license this year as more tourists travel to Maine this summer.

