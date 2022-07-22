Maine child killed, crushed by tree during Thursday storm

STANDISH, Maine (WABI) - A 9-year-old girl from the town of Poland, ME died Thursday afternoon when a tree fell onto a car she was inside of as strong storms moved through the Lakes Region, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was at Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish where the family was camping.

The sheriff’s office said multiple downed trees hampered emergency crews from accessing the scene. A toppled tree was blocking Rt. 114 close to the campground entrance, forcing crews to reach the scene on foot.

Police, firefighters, neighbors and fellow campers worked together to reach the crushed vehicle.

The powerful storm uprooted dozens of trees, leaving behind damage to multiple cars and homes.

