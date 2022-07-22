Advertisement

Maine basketball announces 2022-23 home schedule plans

Women’s games at ‘The Pit’ in Orono, men’s games in Bangor as much as possible depending on Cross Insurance Center availability
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball home games will be in one place for the upcoming season.

The Black Bears will be in action at ‘The Pit’ inside Memorial Gymnasium in Orono all winter long.

On the men’s side, Maine plans to play as many games as possible at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center.

