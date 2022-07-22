Maine basketball announces 2022-23 home schedule plans

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball home games will be in one place for the upcoming season.

Women’s games at ‘The Pit’ in Orono, men’s games in Bangor as much as possible depending on Cross Insurance Center availability (WABI)

The Black Bears will be in action at ‘The Pit’ inside Memorial Gymnasium in Orono all winter long.

On the men’s side, Maine plans to play as many games as possible at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.