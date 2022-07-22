Lemonade stand serves as fundraiser for family friend fighting cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some Bangor kids are trying to help a family friend battling cancer, one refreshing, fundraising glass at a time.

Penny and Jacoby Butler are running this Howard Street lemonade stand.

They’re hoping to help their mother’s friend, April, a single mother with cervical cancer.

Their own mom has cancer, and last summer was very hard for the Butlers.

Others helped them when they needed it.

“Well, we love doing lemonade stands, and our mom gave us the idea to raise money for other people who have cancer because she does,” explained Penny.

“I like doing lemonade stands, and I want to help other people who have cancer just like our mom,” added Jacoby.

“People still help and I think that that has really compelled my children to just, I mean, every time someone helps, they know that it’s helping me to be here with them,” said Eliza Butler. “So, I don’t know, and that sounds awful. But, that’s the reality. They almost lost me last August, and so we have been very blessed that that isn’t what has happened.”

If you missed them Friday, keep an eye out when you’re on Howard Street.

They plan to have the stand up and running again in the near future.

