Hot and Humid Weather Continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -TODAY: Sunshine today with temperatures breaching the 90′s once again. Thanks to a weak high-pressure system building into the Northeast, hot and humid conditions continue throughout the day and entire weekend. Winds out of the west at about 5-10 mph usher in clouds and the potential for some sprinkles of rain along the coastline overnight. Temperatures tonight dip back into the low 60′s. For Saturday, another calm day is in store, as high pressure dominates the regions, allowing for temperatures to get even further into the 90′s as well as steadily increasing dewpoints, back into the upper 60′s. Winds are still generally calm and out of the WSW 5-10 mph. Overnight, lows settle into the mid 60′s. Sunday, humidity peaks with dewpoints close to 70 once again, and temperatures topping out in the lower 90′s for highs. Low temperatures on Sunday night remain balmy, bottoming out in the lower 70′s. This comes as a cold front approach from the west, on Monday, giving us the potential for our next rain maker and even some thunderstorms. With the passage of that cold front on Monday temperatures and dewpoints moderate for more seasonable conditions for the rest of next week.

TONIGHT: low temperatures dip into the low 60′s, winds out of the west at around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching 89-94° winds out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph. Humidity increases.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching 89-94° winds out of the south/southwest at around 10-15 mph. Very humid once again.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching 85-90° winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Rain showers develop overnight Sunday into Monday with on and off showers all day Monday.

