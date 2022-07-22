Hot and Humid Conditions Continue

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Slightly less humid air will gradually move in during the day today as a west/southwest breeze ushers some drier air into the region. Overall, it won’t be a huge drop in humidity but it should at least feel a bit better than yesterday. It will still be plenty warm with highs topping off in the mid-80s to low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Even coastal areas will reach the mid-80s today with the westerly breeze expected. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-60s for most spots. A few spots could drop to the upper 50s by daybreak.

It won't be a big drop but at least a bit less humid today and Saturday compared to Thursday's humidity. Humidity will ramped back up Saturday night. Plan on very humid conditions Sunday and Monday. Should feel more noticeable relief heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. (WABI)

Saturday looks like another hot one with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping off in the mid-80s to low 90s. Humidity levels should be fairly comfortable Saturday with dew points expected to be in the mid-50s to low 60s. A weak disturbance approaching the area could trigger a few isolated showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon, mainly across northern areas but overall the bulk of the day Saturday will be dry. Humidity will ramp back up on Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll see a hot and humid day Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. Dew points will climb back into the mid and upper 60s for Sunday which will make it feel even hotter. Heat index values could reach the mid-90s in spots Sunday afternoon. As the cold front continues to push towards the state, we will see an increasing chance for some showers and thunderstorms arriving Sunday night. The cold front will cross the state Monday giving us some showers and thunderstorms especially during the first half of the day. Monday will be warm and humid although not as hot as Sunday, due to more clouds and the shower chances. Temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s. Seasonable and more comfortable air will move in behind the front for Tuesday.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, hot and a bit less humid. Highs between 85°-91°.West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon, mainly across the northern half of the state. Hot with highs between 85°-92°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds and more humid. Hot with highs in the 80s to low 90s, coolest along the coast.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

