Hermon residents express concerns over the town manager’s resignation

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hermon, Maine (WABI) -Hermon residents had a lot of questions at the town council meeting Thursday night regarding the departure of town manager Howard Kroll, but they didn’t get the answers they wanted.

At a special meeting last week, the council announced after an executive session that Kroll had resigned, but the public was not allowed to ask questions.

At the council’s regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, several residents expressed their concern with how Kroll’s departure was handled.

Some wanted to know if Kroll was fired or forced to resign, and if so, why?

They also asked if there was a settlement and if so, where is that money coming from?

Others expressed concern about a lack of transparency when it comes to town decisions.

”That’s just not something you run for office with. Elect me, and I’ll do what I damn well please, and you sit down and shut up. That’s the wrong message, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s the coward’s way out.”

“The resignation, I was kind of confused about that. I believe it came out Monday before the Tuesday special meeting mentioned in the wording of that agenda, interim town manage, and if he didn’t resign until Tuesday night, I’m confused as to how that wording was on the agenda.”

The only question that was answered Thursday night was about whether or not allowing comments at last week’s special meeting was optional.

The answer was yes, and not allowing questions was decided in consultation with the town attorney.

