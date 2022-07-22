Gov. Mills holding event TODAY to celebrate blueberries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills is hosting an event Friday morning in Augusta to declare the weekend of Auguest 6th as Wild Blueberry weekend.

This would be the second year for the event.

Governor Mills and Patricia Kontur, the Director of Special Projects for the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine, will both deliver remarks at the Blaine House, starting at 11 a.m.

The event will feature a tasting of wild blueberry-themed products, as well as fresh wild blueberries.

Wild Blueberry Weekend will feature farm tours and other family-friendly activities at 14 wild blueberry farms located in Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Penobscot, Waldo and Washington counties. Additionally, wild blueberry-themed menu items and products will be available throughout the weekend at nearly 50 statewide restaurants, ice cream shops, breweries, wineries, and distilleries. To see the full list of participants, visit www.wildblueberryweekend.com.

