Advertisement

Gov. Mills declare August 6-7 as Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A declaration at the Blaine House, Friday, for a wild fruit known as a signature product of Maine.

“Be it resolved that I, Janet Mills, the Governor of the State of Maine, do hereby proclaim the weekend of August 6 &7 as Wild Blueberry Weekend,” said Governor Mills.

Wild blueberry growers and producers were among those who gathered to celebrate Maine’s upcoming second annual weekend devoted to the state berry.

“People might not know, really understand their story and why they are so special, and so, this weekend is meant to put a focus on our growers and the fruit itself,” the director of the Bureau of Agriculture, Nancy McBrady said.

One of the growers is Lisa Hanscom. She comes from a six generation family-owned and operated wild blueberry farm called Welch. During wild blueberry weekend, the farm is available for tours.

“We actually show people how to rake blueberries, how the harvester works. We show them how the fresh packs process goes,” Hanscom said.

She also said the difference between wild blueberries and cultivated ones is not just the size, it’s also about the taste.

“There’s actually over a million different varieties of wild blueberries, and any given field has 1000 different types. Every type is actually different, and they taste different. So, when you taste wild blueberries, you’re tasting all those different flavors. You’re tasting the tart. You’re tasting the sweet,” Hanscom explained.

Those burst of flavors are why Timothy Bollea choose to use them in his crawl bar - granola business.

“We are putting the crickets and the blueberries into granola bars. We are using wild Maine blueberries because they are better for you and taste better,” said Bollea.

For Hanscom, it’s part of the educational process and the experience of the unique taste.

“That is also why the wild blueberries weekend is important because it allows people to experience something that they might only try in the frozen department,” she concluded.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage

Latest News

Search continues for Graham Lacher
Search for Bangor man continues
Treworgy Family Orchards
Treworgy Family Orchards unveil this year’s new corn maze
School Lunch
56,000 Maine Students to receive pandemic grocery benefits
Maine finds itself in the midst of one of the hottest stretches in recent memory.
Advice for Mainers to beat the heat