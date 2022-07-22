Gov. Mills declare August 6-7 as Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A declaration at the Blaine House, Friday, for a wild fruit known as a signature product of Maine.

“Be it resolved that I, Janet Mills, the Governor of the State of Maine, do hereby proclaim the weekend of August 6 &7 as Wild Blueberry Weekend,” said Governor Mills.

Wild blueberry growers and producers were among those who gathered to celebrate Maine’s upcoming second annual weekend devoted to the state berry.

“People might not know, really understand their story and why they are so special, and so, this weekend is meant to put a focus on our growers and the fruit itself,” the director of the Bureau of Agriculture, Nancy McBrady said.

One of the growers is Lisa Hanscom. She comes from a six generation family-owned and operated wild blueberry farm called Welch. During wild blueberry weekend, the farm is available for tours.

“We actually show people how to rake blueberries, how the harvester works. We show them how the fresh packs process goes,” Hanscom said.

She also said the difference between wild blueberries and cultivated ones is not just the size, it’s also about the taste.

“There’s actually over a million different varieties of wild blueberries, and any given field has 1000 different types. Every type is actually different, and they taste different. So, when you taste wild blueberries, you’re tasting all those different flavors. You’re tasting the tart. You’re tasting the sweet,” Hanscom explained.

Those burst of flavors are why Timothy Bollea choose to use them in his crawl bar - granola business.

“We are putting the crickets and the blueberries into granola bars. We are using wild Maine blueberries because they are better for you and taste better,” said Bollea.

For Hanscom, it’s part of the educational process and the experience of the unique taste.

“That is also why the wild blueberries weekend is important because it allows people to experience something that they might only try in the frozen department,” she concluded.

