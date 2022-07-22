Advertisement

Congresswoman Pingress asks NLB to investigate Chipotle

Augusta store closed within hours of workers filing to unionize
Augusta Chipotle employees
Augusta Chipotle employees
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is urging the National Labor Relations Board to investigate Chipotle for closing its store in Augusta within hours of workers filing to unionize.

Pingree says,” the timing of Chipotle’s store closure in my district is more than alarming, it raises serious concerns of illegal union-busting. My constituents at the Augusta store followed the rules and were well within their rights to organize the first unionized Chipotle in the country,” said Pingree. “The NLRB should immediately investigate why Chipotle— a Fortune 500 company— would turn around and shutter the first store to propose giving workers a voice. If this nationwide, multi-billion-dollar chain is found to have retaliated against workers in the process of unionizing, it must be held to account.”

Chpotle permanently closed the Augusta store Tuesday just as the 20 workers there were attempting to unionize. It would have made the Augusta store one of the first Chipotle locations in the country to do so.

The workers described their treatment by management as unfair, with employees being fired for things such as washing dishes aggressively.

They claim say the store closing was an effort to prevent unionization and to silence the workers, but they say those efforts have failed.

