Advice for Mainers to beat the heat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine finds itself in the midst of one of the hottest stretches in recent memory.

Temperatures in the 90s combined with humidity is welcomed by some.

For others, the unusually hot conditions can be dangerous.

Officials say that’s particularly true for the most vulnerable people.

When it come to the very young and seniors, it’s important to watch out for them.

”If someone is starting to look confused, or over sweating too much, starting to look very flushed or showing any of those symptoms, we want to get them into the shade,” said John Keppler of the American Red Cross. “We want to loosen any tight clothing. We want to cool them off in any way we can and have them start sipping, not gulping, some fluids to try to get more hydration into them.”

Also, don’t forget about your pets.

While taking them for a walk may be your weekend ritual, keep in mind that any pavement you’re going over could get very hot on their paws.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.