56,000 Maine Students to receive pandemic grocery benefits

School Lunch
School Lunch(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 56,000 Maine students are set to receive pandemic grocery benefits for this upcoming school year.

The benefits will allow for students who miss class due to COVID closures or absences to have the cost of their school meals covered.

This covers the first three months of the academic year, and additional benefits are set to be issued in the coming months.

Students will get their benefits from either their P-EBT card or their families’ SNAP card.

“I would just really encourage any family that thinks they might be eligible for free and reduced school meals to apply for those meals even though school meals are free this year,” said Anna Korsen the Advocacy and Implementation Director at Full Plates Full Potential.

If you want to learn if you’re eligible for these benefits, you’ll find a link to the School Meal Benefit form here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

