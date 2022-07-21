UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

MT. VERNON, Maine (WABI) - The 14-year-old homicide victim from Mt. Vernon has been identified.

According to a letter from RSU #38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the victim is seventh grader Brooke McLaughlin.

McLaughin attended Maranacook Middle School.

McLaughlin was found dead in a home Monday night by her mother. The death has been labeled suspicious.

Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon (WABI)

The red 2010 Chevy Impala with a Maine support wildlife registration plate of 510 AVW was located in Wayne, Maine, but detectives would like to talk with anyone who may have seen the car Monday night or Tuesday morning.

