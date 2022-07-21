Thousand of pounds of ‘ghost gear’ cleared from Maine waters

COREA, Maine (WABI) - A worldwide effort to clean up ocean waters hit the coast of Maine last month.

It’s all about removing ghost gear.

The Global Ghost Gear Initiative partnered with the Rozalia Project to clean up discarded fishing gear and other marine debris.

They worked with locals in Corea and Winter Harbor and were able to pull out more than 4,700 pounds of ghost gear.

When is comes to impacting ocean life, officials tell TV5 this lost material floating in the water is the most harmful.

“When it’s lost, continues to do what it was designed to do in the first place,” explained Madeline Black, of Ocean Conservancy. “It captures marine life and tangles it and because it’s mostly made of plastics and other synthetic materials, now it can linger in the environment for decades on end, and we also know that it has negative impacts on fishers. One study found that a up to 30% decline in fish stocks can be attributed to ghost gear.”

She adds that raising awareness about the issue and teaching fishers best practices to avoid losing gear will go a long way to helping combat the problem.

