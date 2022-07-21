Advertisement

Thomas Hill Standpipe Summer session Wednesday

Summer session at Standpipe.
Summer session at Standpipe.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The best views Bangor has to offer available to anyone that wanted to take them in Wednesday.

The Thomas Hill Standpipe is open 4 times a year.

Once for each season.

From 4 Thursday afternoon to 8 in the evening hundreds of people made the 100 step trek to the top for the Summer sesssion.

Including Kamie, a five year old from Bangor who usually likes the Standpipe in the fall.

“Usually in the time of fall that I come in all the trees have changed color,” she explained. “In the summertime there is a lot of green and not much yellow. There is a lot of very, very great views.”

The Standpipe will open for the Fall session on October 5th.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Senator Collins is taking part in a bipartisan effort to strengthen the the country’s system of...
Sen. Collins part of bipartisan effort to reform electoral process for President, VP
“Serendipity” is defined as “The occurrence of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way.”
True Serendipity Homestead offers first responders a chance to get away
Hermon Mountain
Hermon Mountain Ski Area for sale
Ensure donation to Christine B. Foundation
Christine B. Foundation gets high calorie donation for Cancer Nutrition Assistance Program