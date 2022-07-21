Thomas Hill Standpipe Summer session Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The best views Bangor has to offer available to anyone that wanted to take them in Wednesday.

The Thomas Hill Standpipe is open 4 times a year.

Once for each season.

From 4 Thursday afternoon to 8 in the evening hundreds of people made the 100 step trek to the top for the Summer sesssion.

Including Kamie, a five year old from Bangor who usually likes the Standpipe in the fall.

“Usually in the time of fall that I come in all the trees have changed color,” she explained. “In the summertime there is a lot of green and not much yellow. There is a lot of very, very great views.”

The Standpipe will open for the Fall session on October 5th.

