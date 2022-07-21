Summer retreat program provides students with outdoor career opportunities

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A partnership between JMG and the Alfond youth center is providing students with outdoor career opportunities.

Kodichi Lawrence was at Quarry road in Waterville and has more.

The second annual summer retreat program continues this week, and it’s all about survival skills.

“We have two programs going on. One is wilderness survival. The other one is outdoor skills, said Nicole Lazure, Specialist, JMG.

The program is made possible through a partnership between JMG and the Alfond Youth Center where students are learning things like the importance of first aid and how to apply them at the outdoor recreational area on Quarry Road. They also had the opportunity to meet with game wardens who spoke to the children about possible career paths in their field. The president of JMG says it’s a critical skill to have in Maine.

“What we’re finding from our students is that they’re not fully aware of all the opportunities that exist, especially here in the state of Maine. So, we spend an awful lot of time doing career orientation, career preparation, getting adults to come in to tell their story about their career or their life story, if you will, to inspire young people,” said JMG President Craig Larrabee.

9th grader Jack Murray couldn’t agree more. He says he’s thinking about a career as a game warden and getting to speak to one has helped solidify his thoughts, especially about helping people.

“I didn’t know that first of all the missing people are the first priority. I did not know that. I thought that was just, they could send out a separate patrol for them. I didn’t know that they go off immediately to help them,” said Murray.

He is not alone. Eli Redmond, also a 9th grader at Erskine Academy, wants to be a game warden but with a path directed towards the ecosystem.

“It sounds pretty cool to like protecting water, like water bodies of Maine and the fish and ecosystems of the lakes, because that’s really what I enjoy doing,” said Redmond.

While he enjoys it, he says it is also about the future.

“I would like to put my energy into conserving that for future generations,” said Redmond.

For the students who have not made up their mind yet regarding their careers paths, Nicole Lazure says they walk away with skills they will always need.

“Team building skills, leadership skills, communication skills are going to be relevant no matter what field that they go into. But, students are going into these efforts and skills like these are really big skills that will certainly help them along the way as well,” said Lazure.

