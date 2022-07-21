Storms Possible Until Sunset. Hot Through The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is beginning to move into western Maine. Along this front, strong to severe storms have begun to develop and will continue to move into western Maine during the latter part of the afternoon. These storms will have plenty of energy to feed from thanks to the warm & humid airmass in place across Vacationland. Once the storms begin to move into western Maine, they will develop in a linear fashion. This is some good news as this will diminish our tornado threat, but it will increase our wind threat. Primary hazards for our region will be strong & damaging winds which could knock out power along with heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. Small hail and a non-zero tornado threat possible too. Storms should reach the Augusta area after 5 PM and should move into Bangor after 6 PM. Storms at that point will still have the potential to be severe, but as they move into Downeast Maine, they should weaken as they encounter the Marine layer. The severe threat should end by 8 PM and storms should either fizzle out or exit the region closer to 9 PM.

Severe threat will last through 8 PM. Main hazards include strong wind gusts & heavy rainfall. (WABI)

The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies and you will notice a lower humidity once the cold front clears. Areas of patchy fog will be possible.

High pressure will move into the region on Friday & into the first part of the weekend. This will bring lots of sunshine & toasty temperatures. Highs on both Friday & Saturday will range from the 80s to low 90s. The humidity will be slightly more tolerable on Friday & Saturday as dew points will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s.

By Sunday, it will still be hot with highs reaching well into the 80s. The potential does exist for a heat wave (3 days in a row of 90°+ highs) for some areas but will be based on how warm we get on Sunday. Afternoon showers & storms will be possible and could linger into Monday.

The heat & humidity will be breaking by early next week. Highs on Monday will be closer to seasonable in the 70s & 80s. Dew points will drop into the comfortable category by Tuesday.

Slightly less humid Friday & Saturday. Humidity breaks by early next week. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms possible until sunset. After that, mostly clear skies with patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Southerly wind turning out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Slightly lower humidity.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Humidity will be tolerable with dew points in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the 80s and low 90s. The humidity will return.

MONDAY: A few showers possible. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s & 80s. Humidity sticking around.

TUESDAY: The humidity finally breaks! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

