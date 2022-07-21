Sen. Collins part of bipartisan effort to reform electoral process for President, VP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Senator Collins is taking part in a bipartisan effort to strengthen the the country’s system of certifying and counting the electoral votes for President and Vice President.

On the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon, Collins delivered remarks urging her colleagues to support legislation she introduced with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and 14 of their colleagues to reform and modernize what she calls the outdated Electoral Count Act of 1887.

“Mr. President, on January 6th, 2017 I was amused to learn that I had received one electoral vote for Vice President,” she recalled. “An office for which I obviously was not a candidate. On January 6th, 2021 I realized that my unearned vote from 4 years earlier was really not funny at all.”

Utah Republican Mitt Romney and New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen are among those on board with the bill.

In total, 9 are Republicans 7 and Democrats.

