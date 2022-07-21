Advertisement

Ride to End the War Within this weekend

Ride to End the War Within was formed last year.
Ride to End the War Within was formed last year.(KEYC News Now)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - It’s wheels up on a ride to raise awareness about veteran suicide this weekend.

Ride to End the War Within was formed last year.

Around 100 riders showed up for the inaugural event.

It’s all a part of an effort to honor those that have served this country - in a variety of ways - and raise money to help their cause.

“And when we say veteran suicide, we don’t just mean veterans, we mean police, firemen, first responders,” said organizer Jim Hall. “The suicide rates are at an all time high and education and getting the word out so people understand the red flags to see. We’re saving lives. We are. We can’t save them all, but all we can do is the best that we can.”

“They need to be honored and respected for laying their lives on the line for us to have our freedoms in America,” added fellow organizer Larry Fanjoy.

This year, they already have 140 riders registered.

The ride leaves the Rusty Lantern in Augusta at 10am Saturday.

They’ll be pulling into Angler’s in Hampden around 1:30.

All are welcome at a family friendly event with live music, food, and much more.

Last year, they raised $3,400 and hope to go far beyond that this year.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Healthy Peninsula in Blue Hill has been working to improve the health of Blue Hill and...
‘Magic Food Bus’ bringing healthy food to the Blue Hill peninsula
A worldwide effort to clean up ocean waters hit the coast of Maine last month.
Thousand of pounds of ‘ghost gear’ cleared from Maine waters
Severe Threat Until Sunset
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified