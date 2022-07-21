Pancoe Pool offers opportunity to beat the heat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Few spots in the city of Bangor have been more popular than the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center recently..

Bangor’s largest public pool was the place to be when it opened this afternoon.

It’s popularity has only grown amid 90 degree heat because Dakin Pool across town is only open for night swim a few days a week.

Also, the Brewer public pool is yet to open as they await delivery of parts.

Officials with the pool ask that with all those people looking to cool off at the same time, be safe and aware of your group.

“So certainly the heat of July and August is much a factor whether you’re in the water or outside of the water, you’re on the deck at Pancoe sunscreen is is something you should always consider bring plenty of water with you as well,” said Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette. “And when you come in and out, certainly we could be a crowd here. So we asked folks if they bring a large group to help us help them out and keep an eye on the large group as well, especially with younger swimmers.”

Pancoe is open in the afternoon 7 days a week and at nights Monday through Friday.

There is a small charge for admission.

