Advertisement

Pancoe Pool offers opportunity to beat the heat

The Beth Pancoe Pool in Bangor offers chance to beat the heat.
The Beth Pancoe Pool in Bangor offers chance to beat the heat.(Owen Kingsley)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Few spots in the city of Bangor have been more popular than the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center recently..

Bangor’s largest public pool was the place to be when it opened this afternoon.

It’s popularity has only grown amid 90 degree heat because Dakin Pool across town is only open for night swim a few days a week.

Also, the Brewer public pool is yet to open as they await delivery of parts.

Officials with the pool ask that with all those people looking to cool off at the same time, be safe and aware of your group.

“So certainly the heat of July and August is much a factor whether you’re in the water or outside of the water, you’re on the deck at Pancoe sunscreen is is something you should always consider bring plenty of water with you as well,” said Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette. “And when you come in and out, certainly we could be a crowd here. So we asked folks if they bring a large group to help us help them out and keep an eye on the large group as well, especially with younger swimmers.”

Pancoe is open in the afternoon 7 days a week and at nights Monday through Friday.

There is a small charge for admission.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Healthy Peninsula in Blue Hill has been working to improve the health of Blue Hill and...
‘Magic Food Bus’ bringing healthy food to the Blue Hill peninsula
A worldwide effort to clean up ocean waters hit the coast of Maine last month.
Thousand of pounds of ‘ghost gear’ cleared from Maine waters
Ride to End the War Within was formed last year.
Ride to End the War Within this weekend
Severe Threat Until Sunset