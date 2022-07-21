Advertisement

Man accused of Lewiston murder held without bail

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of fatally shooting another man in Lewiston Sunday will remain held without bail.

John Sinclair was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Lewiston.

Police say he killed John Paquin of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Paquin was found Monday with gunshot wounds outside an apartment building on Howe Street.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sinclair did not enter a plea on the murder charge.

He pleaded not guilty to an unrelated charge of violating bail conditions by breaching a no-contact order.

