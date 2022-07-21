Maine woman killed in Jay head-on crash

Advertisement

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman died and another was critically hurt in a crash on Route 4 in North Jay on Wednesday morning.

Police say two cars hit head-on near the intersection with Maxwell Road. Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore, died on the way to the hospital.

The driver of the other car, Trisha Payeur, 41 of Livermore Falls, was seriously hurt. She was in stable condition at Central Maine Medical Center on Thursday morning.

Police said it appeared Payeur crossed the center line and hit Rich’s vehicle head-on, though it was unclear why she crossed into oncoming traffic.

