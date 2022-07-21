Local catering business adds a food truck

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A catering business is so darn tasty, it needed a food truck.

Lola’s Maine Courses will still primarily operate as a caterer, however, once a week they will operate from their new spot in Hermon.

Run by a mother and daughter team, they specialize in comfort foods like mac and cheese and poutine.

They’ll even give you a Caesar salad if you like, among many other offerings.

We talked with co-owner Laura Smith about why she wanted to take this next step.

“Right now is awesome, you know, you realize that, you know, when you have that dream to just do it. My daughter actually fulfilled that dream for me. She said we’re doing it mom, gave me that little push, and so, it’s gonna be great,” said Laura Smith, co-owner.

You can find them on Billings Road behind Hidden Beauty Salon on Sundays from 11-3.

