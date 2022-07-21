Advertisement

Local catering business adds a food truck

Lola's Maine Courses adds food truck
Lola's Maine Courses adds food truck(Mark Rediker)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A catering business is so darn tasty, it needed a food truck.

Lola’s Maine Courses will still primarily operate as a caterer, however, once a week they will operate from their new spot in Hermon.

Run by a mother and daughter team, they specialize in comfort foods like mac and cheese and poutine.

They’ll even give you a Caesar salad if you like, among many other offerings.

We talked with co-owner Laura Smith about why she wanted to take this next step.

“Right now is awesome, you know, you realize that, you know, when you have that dream to just do it. My daughter actually fulfilled that dream for me. She said we’re doing it mom, gave me that little push, and so, it’s gonna be great,” said Laura Smith, co-owner.

You can find them on Billings Road behind Hidden Beauty Salon on Sundays from 11-3.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Anti-Corridor Activists in Augusta
Environmental board upholds permit for hydropower corridor
Pine Tree Camp
Pine Tree Camp is back in session after the pandemic
The Beth Pancoe Pool in Bangor offers chance to beat the heat.
Pancoe Pool offers opportunity to beat the heat
Healthy Peninsula in Blue Hill has been working to improve the health of Blue Hill and...
‘Magic Food Bus’ bringing healthy food to the Blue Hill peninsula