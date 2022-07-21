Hot & Humid Today, Severe Thunderstorms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A hot and humid airmass will move into the state today ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll see hazy sunshine with high temperatures climbing to the mid-80s to low 90s away from the coast while coastal areas stay in the 70s to near 80° due to a southerly breeze. Dew points will climb to the upper 60s to low 70s giving us a very tropical feel today. The heat and humidity will help to fuel shower and thunderstorm chances from mid-afternoon through the evening hours as a cold front moves into the state. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be between 3PM-8PM. There is a chance some of the thunderstorms become severe especially north and west of Bangor. The main concerns are the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Some of the stronger storms could produce some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Any showers and storms that develop will move out by midnight followed by partly cloudy skies and patchy fog for the remainder of the night. It will be mild and humid tonight with lows in the 60s to near 70°.

Less humid air will gradually move in during the day Friday as the cold front moves to our east. Overall, it still looks fairly humid Friday but should start to feel a bit better later in the day. It will still be plenty warm though with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Even coastal areas will reach the mid-80s Friday with more of a westerly breeze expected. Saturday looks like another hot one with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping off in the mid-80s to low 90s. Humidity levels should be fairly comfortable Saturday with dew points in the mid-50s to low 60s. Humidity will ramp back up on Sunday as a cold front approaches the state. We’ll see a hot and humid day Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. As the cold front approaches, we may see a few showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening over northern and western parts of the state. The cold front will cross the state Monday giving us some showers and thunderstorms to start the work week. Seasonable and more comfortable air will move in behind the front for Tuesday.

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. Highs near 80° along the coast, mid-80s to around 90° inland. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows between 62°-70°. Wind will become west/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs between 84°-92°.West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit less humid. Hot with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds and more humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible across the north. Hot with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

