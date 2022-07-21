Advertisement

Field hockey fundraising event set for Saturday at Thomas College

By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Victories Over Violence Field Hockey Tournament is coming to Thomas College on Saturday from 1-8:30 p.m.

The event is supporting the Family Violence Project serving Central Maine counties among other causes.

Ten local high school teams will be represented on the schedule to both compete and volunteer throughout the tourney.

“Field hockey to us has always been more than just a sport. It’s more than just a game. It’s a lot of preparing you for life, learning how to be a young woman, learning how to get back up when you’ve fallen down and those sorts of things. Doing fundraisers like Victories Over Violence relate. It’s really nice to do something like that where we can fight and also help other people who are struggling,” said Norie Tibbetts, Skowhegan senior.

Event organizers are also accepting donated goods, such as diapers, at the tournament. For a complete list of items, visit the Family Violence Project Facebook page.

