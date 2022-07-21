Advertisement

Environmental board upholds permit for hydropower corridor

Anti-Corridor Activists in Augusta
(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s citizen board has rejected the latest effort to delay or kill a one billion dollar power line.

The next hurdle for the New England Clean Energy Connect project lies with the state Supreme Court.

The Board of Environmental Protection unanimously upheld the project permit today but required some stipulations including conserving additional land to offset for habitat impacts.

Opponents of the project expressed disappointment with the decision.

The project is funded by ratepayers in Massachusetts.

Mainers voted to reject the project in a referendum last fall.

