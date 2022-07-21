Advertisement

Death of 14-year-old Mt. Vernon girl a homicide, authorities investigating

Maine State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 14-year-old girl in Mt. Vernon...
Maine State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 14-year-old girl in Mt. Vernon as a homicide following an autopsy Tuesday by the state’s medical examiner.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Maine (WMTW)- Maine State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 14-year-old girl in Mt. Vernon as a homicide following an autopsy Tuesday by the state’s medical examiner.

The unidentified teenager was found dead in a home Monday night by her mother, according to police.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office contacted the State Police Major Crimes Unit, which investigates homicides and suspicious deaths in the state.

Police said they’re also looking for information about a vehicle that was taken from the home without permission Monday afternoon.

The red 2010 Chevy Impala with a Maine support wildlife registration plate of 510 AVW was located in Wayne, Maine, but detectives would like to talk with anyone who may have seen the car Monday night or Tuesday morning.

