Cooling Center in Augusta open TODAY

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As the sweltering heat continues, the city of Augusta is opening a daytime cooling center.

Thursday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Augusta Civic Center, which is located at 76 Community Drive in Augusta.

For further assistance and resources for shelter from the elements, please call 211, text your zipcode to 898-211, or visit 211maine.org/.

