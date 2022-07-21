Advertisement

Bangor Alternative Baseball preparing for new season

The program’s second season will feature multiple teams
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Alternative Baseball is back for its second season running from August to October featuring one-on-one instruction from Husson players and coaches along with the program’s volunteers.

The program’s next go-round will feature multiple teams thanks to growing participation, meaning there will now be games scheduled instead of just practices.

It’s an addition that the coaches are delighted about as they give players with autism and other disabilities a fun time on fall Sundays.

“I want them to experience the same thing that we all experience playing baseball: the camaraderie, having fun and the competitiveness. There’s no reason why we can’t offer that to these athletes,” said Kevin Stevenson, assistant coach, Bangor Alternative Baseball.

“Just getting to know them, our guys built some really special bonds throughout the year. It’s something that they’ll carry with them really for the rest of their lives,” said Chris Morris, head coach, Husson Baseball.

The season starts on Sun. Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium. The season finishes up in October with the players taking on a group of Bangor celebrities. For more information, visit Bangor Alternative Baseball on Facebook or AlternativeBaseball.org.

