Acadia National Park hit and run suspect found in Cancun, Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico (WABI) - A man wanted in connection with the the hit-and-run death of his girlfriend at Acadia National Park in June has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland in Cancun, Mexico.

Maine State Police charged Lester with murder.

Investigators said Lester was driving a 2016 BMW X3 when he struck and killed Nicole Mokeme at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor.

Lester was wanted by Maine State Police for one count of murder.

There was also a federal warrant issued for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

