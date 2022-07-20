True Serendipity Homestead offers first responders a chance to get away

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - There’s a place in Hancock that’s offering nurses, first responders, and anyone who deals with high-stress jobs a chance to get outside and be part of a working homestead as a way to decompress.

They call it, “True Serendipity Homestead.”

“Serendipity” is defined as “The occurrence of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way.”

So goes the story of Mike and Cheryl Whitmore, who inherited twenty-five acres of land in Hancock three years ago and built a homestead there to spend their retirement.

But the Whitmores felt the growing homestead was too good to keep to themselves.

“I’ve got about fifty years of experience doing different things; plumbing, electrical, carpentry and all of that,” Michael Whitmore said. “And my wife and I were trying to think of ways to share that with people.”

“Talking to Marty at the hospital kind of helped us realize that there were people that we could share it with,” Cheryl added. “That it would help them.”

“Marty” is Martin Holleran, a traveling nurse from New Jersey, who took care of Cheryl while she was at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth last February. Now, he lives at the homestead, working in the garden and around the land in exchange for a place not just to stay, but also to get away.

“You’re just around a lot of stress in that environment,” said Holleran. “Either from the patients or from your co-workers is just very… It’s toxic. But when you come here, you’re just in contact with nature. It just calms you down, and gives you something to look forward to.”

Before coming to True Serendipity, Holleran had never done carpentry, or cut down a tree. Now, he’s done both, and the Whitmores hope he’s the first of what will be many nurses and first responders to visit and utilize the property in the future.

“Mainly in thanks for the COVID,” Michael said. “I mean, those people did things that I don’t think the average person could have. They saw things, they did things, and I want to give them something back.”

Holleran’s contract with the hospital is up in late September, when decisions on what comes next will have to be made.

Cheryl said she, “wouldn’t mind him staying around.”

“I’m definitely thinking about it,” said Holleran. “But I’m also thinking about the winters.”

Until then, they’ll continue to live and work together at the homestead, serendipitously.

“You know, it’s like God puts people in front of us for reasons,” Michael said. “I believe this is happening in this instance.”

For more information about True Serendipity Homestead, check out their facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.