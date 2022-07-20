Sunny today, storms tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak high pressure is over the region today. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast and temperatures will be in the 80s. It will be a little sticky, but not as humid as yesterday or tomorrow.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday. A warm front will pass over the state Thursday morning. Heat, humidity and will create enough instability during the day and a cold front will aid in the initiation of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. It is likely that some storms will be severe. The main hazards will be gusty winds and small hail.

Sunshine will return on Friday. It will also be another hot and humid day. As for the weekend, Saturday is looking dry but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 82-90°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Coastal fog. Lows 56-68°. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will likely be severe. Highs in the 70s along the coast and low 80s to low 90s inland. Humid. Southeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s to low 90s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 90s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Party cloudy with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 90s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

