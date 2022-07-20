Advertisement

No winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing

Jackpot jumps to $630 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Maine (CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $630 million after there were no winners to match Tuesday’s winning six numbers.

The numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery’s website. The night’s $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in the lottery’s history.

The next drawing will be on Friday, when the cash prize is estimated to be $360 million.

Strong ticket sales helped push Tuesday’s prize to its historical rank, which was about $317 million in cash, according to the lottery’s website.

There were four big winners Tuesday who drew the first five numbers, winning $1 million each. Fifty-two winners matched the first four numbers and the Mega Ball, the lottery said.

Three other jackpots have been won this year -- a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

