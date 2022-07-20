Advertisement

Matthew Pushard signs with Miami Marlins

Former Black Bear, Brewer Witch signs as undrafted free agent
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former Black Bear and Brewer Witch Matthew Pushard is a professional baseball player.

He signed with the Miami Marlins after finishing his career in Orono with nine saves last season.

Head coach Nick Derba said Pushard “has come a long way from his first steps on campus” and “he put his time in and is getting the chance to further his playing career. It is well deserved.”

