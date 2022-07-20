Maine Sen. Susan Collins helps introduce election reform bill

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Maine Senator Susan Collins and a bipartisan coalition of more than a dozen U.S. Senators on Wednesday introduced a modest election reform bill narrowly tailored to update and clarify the Electoral Count Act, an 1887 law that governs how Congress certifies presidential elections.

The bill makes clear that the role of the Vice President, who presides over the counting of the state’s Electoral College votes, is purely ceremonial.

The bill specifically states the Vice President has no power to block or replace any state’s electors – a false contention made by former President Donald Trump prior to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021, the day Vice President Mike Pence oversaw the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 election by 306 to 232 electoral votes.

The bill also raises the bar for members of Congress to formally object to any state’s slate of electors from one member of the House and one member of the Senate to 20% of members in each chamber.

Senator Collins first revealed her framework for the pending legislation in an interview about voting reform with WMTW in January.

Collins is lead Republican co-sponsor of the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022, along with West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

The other co-sponsors are Rob Portman (R-OH), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mark Warner (D-VA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Todd Young (R-IN), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Ben Sasse (R-NE).

