Lincoln’s Loon Festival kicks off Thursday

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Lincoln’s annual Loon Festival kicks off Thursday.

The theme this year is Loon Lagoon.

The four day event features live music, a vendor market, fireworks, a parade, and much more.

To fit the tropical theme, African and Cuban musicians will bring their music and cultural heritage to northern Maine.

Communications Director Katie Gloede says they’re excited to bring the entire community together for an weekend that celebrates the whole town.

”It really is every organization in town gets involved in this. A lot of organizations hold their own small events within our event, so it’s really about bringing people into the community, bringing new people, bringing home people who have left,” Gloede said.

Gloede says the town office will be closed Friday and Main Street will close Saturday morning for the parade.

For a full schedule of events, visit lincolnmaine.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.