John Cassidy continuing longtime rally career with son alongside

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - John Cassidy is continuing his 23-year rally racing career with his son, John V.

Cassidy said he hasn’t found anything else that matches the level of excitement and commitment that racing provides.

“It’s a pretty gladiatorial kind of sport. It’s us against the elements, mechanics, our own fatigue and everything else. It’s an endurance kind of racing, but it’s also really extreme. If we’re not on the road, we’re in the pucker. That’s not a great place to be. The speeds are always pretty high. There’s always the risk of getting hurt, but when we’re in the moment we don’t think about it,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy named the New England Forest and Canadian races as especially rough, considering there’s not weather delays in rally racing. He’s glad to see Maine’s tradition in the sport grow with more teams.

Cassidy has only had to go to the hospital once in his 23-year career, and he plans to race until he can’t anymore.

