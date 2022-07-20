Hot & Humid Thursday. Severe Threat By The Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak ridging will remain in place this evening. This will keep conditions dry and under mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the 50s & 60s. Areas of patchy fog expected to develop across Midcoast and coastal Downeast areas. A warm front will cross the region overnight. This will begin to turn our winds out of the south and will help to advect in more moisture. This means our dew points will be climbing overnight.

Thursday will have the worst humidity of the week as behind the warm front, dew points will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Anytime dew points reach the 70° mark, it is considered Tropical.

Dew points reach the tropical category Thursday afternoon by hitting the low 70s. (WABI)

Highs won’t be as warm as they were on Wednesday, but still some areas will see temperatures climbing into the 80s and low 90s. Coastal areas with the sea breeze should stay mostly in the 70s and low 80s. The marine layer will also keep a blanket of clouds & fog along the coast. By Thursday afternoon, a cold front will begin to move into western Maine. The excessive heat & humidity will provide fuel for afternoon storms. There is the risk for strong to severe storms mostly north & west of I-95 from about 3 PM until 9 PM.

Greatest risk for severe weather will be north & west of a line from Houlton to Dover-Foxcroft to Waterville. (WABI)

Main hazards will be damaging wind gusts & heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. Small hail will be possible as well as an isolated tornado risk especially over far northern & western locations.

Greatest hazards will be 60+ mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Isolated tornado risk over far western & northern areas. (WABI)

The storms will move into the Bangor region after 6 PM and will quickly weaken as we get closer to sunset. The marine layer pushing onshore will also help to weaken storms as they move closer to the coast. Storms should move out of the region and die down by 9 PM.

Storms move into the west by mid afternoon and will weaken as they push into Downeast areas by early evening. (WABI)

High pressure will move into the region on Friday & into the first part of the weekend. This will bring lots of sunshine & toasty temperatures. Highs on both Friday & Saturday will range from the 80s to low 90s. Dew points will still be in the low to mid 60s meaning the humidity is sticking around.

By Sunday, it will still be hot with highs reaching well into the 80s. The potential does exist for a heat wave (3 days in a row of 90°+ highs) for some areas but will be based on how warm we get on Sunday. Afternoon showers & storms will be possible and could linger into Monday morning.

The heat & humidity will be breaking by early next week. Highs on Monday will be closer to seasonable in the 70s & 80s. Dew points will drop into the comfortable category by Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with patchy fog along the coast. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Worst of the humidity as dew points reach the upper 60s and low 70s with highs mostly in the 80s. The threat of afternoon showers & storms with a severe risk possible. Southerly wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Still humid.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Still humid.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the 80s. Still humid.

MONDAY: A few showers possible. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

TUESDAY: The humidity finally breaks! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

