Hermon Mountain Ski Area for sale

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon Mountain Ski Area is for sale.

According to the real estate listing, you can purchase the sixty-seven acre lot, which includes a seventy-seven square foot building, for five million dollars.

Hermon Mountain Ski Area is a popular spot in the winter months for skiing, tubing, and snow boarding.

The Whitcomb family has owned the ski area since the late 1980s.

