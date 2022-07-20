Hermon Mountain Ski Area for sale
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon Mountain Ski Area is for sale.
According to the real estate listing, you can purchase the sixty-seven acre lot, which includes a seventy-seven square foot building, for five million dollars.
Hermon Mountain Ski Area is a popular spot in the winter months for skiing, tubing, and snow boarding.
The Whitcomb family has owned the ski area since the late 1980s.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.